Chicago Park District’s ‘Movies in the Parks’ is back

CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District is bringing back its popular “Movies in the Parks” for the summer.

Movies in the Parks starts on Tuesday and will go until Sept. 14. All movie viewings are free.

The first movie will be “Sonic the Hedgehog” at Oakdale Park at 965 W. 95th St. at dusk.

Even though all the movies are outdoor events, the park district is keeping COVID-19 protocols and requiring masks to be worn while in the crowd.

For more information, and a full list of where movies are playing, visit chicagoparkdistrict.com.