Chicago organizations provide hot meals on cold Christmas

CHICAGO – Many organizations and community leaders went outside in the cold on Christmas to provide hot meals.

Organizers with Chi Care said giving is what this season is all about. Since the start of the pandemic, volunteers have been going out delivering meals to residents.

But on Christmas, they took it an extra mile, giving out warm meals, blankets and hygeine products.

They also passed out propane tanks to help keep residents warm as Chicago deals with another night of cold temperatures.

