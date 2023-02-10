Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band, seen here in Feb. 2020, said Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Entercom)

CHICAGO — Windy City Smokeout has announced its 2023 lineup.

The four-day festival returns outside of the United Center on July 13 through July 16.

Zach Bryan is headlining Thursday, Darius Rucker is headlining Friday, Luke Bryan is headlining Saturday and Zac Brown Band is headlining Sunday.

The festival is also known for delicious BBQ vendors coming to the city. The BBQ lineup has not been released yet.

Four-day general admission and single day tickets are available. For the rest of the lineup, click here.