CHICAGO — A young girl is among four people wounded in a house fire in Austin early Monday morning, according to officials.

The flames broke out early Monday morning at a multi-unit home in the 500 block of North Central Avenue.

A girl approximately 3 to 5 years old was taken to Stroger Hospital for burns and is in critical condition.

An 83-year-old woman was taken to Loyola Hospital for smoke inhalation and is in serious condition.

A 57-year-old woman was taken to Loyola Hospital for burns and is in serious condition.

A 53-year-old man was taken to West Suburban Hospital for smoke inhalation and is in fair condition.

The fire led the building to be evacuated, with some taking shelter inside a warming bus. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.