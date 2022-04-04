CHICAGO — A young girl is among four people wounded in a house fire in Austin early Monday morning, according to officials.
The flames broke out early Monday morning at a multi-unit home in the 500 block of North Central Avenue.
- A girl approximately 3 to 5 years old was taken to Stroger Hospital for burns and is in critical condition.
- An 83-year-old woman was taken to Loyola Hospital for smoke inhalation and is in serious condition.
- A 57-year-old woman was taken to Loyola Hospital for burns and is in serious condition.
- A 53-year-old man was taken to West Suburban Hospital for smoke inhalation and is in fair condition.
The fire led the building to be evacuated, with some taking shelter inside a warming bus. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.