Young Chicago piano prodigy accepted to several music schools

CHICAGO — A teen piano prodigy at Chicago’s Whitney Young High School is getting a dream opportunity to make it nationally.



Joshua Mhoon applied to seven of the most prestigious music schools in the country and got accepted to all seven.

The 17-year-old will attend The Juilliard School in the fall. He was given a scholarship, but it does not cover room and board, books, living and traveling expenses. There is a GoFundMe page set up for him to help cover these expenses.

More on videos are available too on his YouTube page