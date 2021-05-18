Young Chicago piano prodigy accepted to several music schools

by: Photojournalist Patrick Parmenter

CHICAGO — A teen piano prodigy at Chicago’s Whitney Young High School is getting a dream opportunity to make it nationally.

Joshua Mhoon applied to seven of the most prestigious music schools in the country and got accepted to all seven.

The 17-year-old will attend The Juilliard School in the fall.  He was given a scholarship, but it does not cover room and board, books, living and traveling expenses. There is a GoFundMe page set up for him to help cover these expenses.

More on videos are available too on his YouTube page

