CHICAGO — A young boy is fighting for his life after being pulled from Navy Pier on Monday.

Details remain limited, but Chicago fire told WGN News a young boy, who police say is three years old, was removed from the water in the 700 block of E. Grand around 1 p.m. and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in ‘very critical condition.’

First responders at the scene were able to detect the child’s pulse.

According to police, the boy was with a guardian when he accidentally fell into the water.

A WGN News crew is headed to the scene and working on learning more.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.