Young Austin designer to be featured on ‘The Chi’ this weekend

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Austin neighborhood has a lot to celebrate this weekend. The designs of one of their own young men will be featured this weekend during the show, “The Chi.”

Neighbors are rallying around his success story as an example of their West Side community.

Over the last few years, Vontae Johnson turned his childhood pastime into his dream business.

“Just growing up, me and my siblings we liked to dress up,” he said.

Since then he has stitched together a plan to build a fashion brand that has, not only made his neighborhood group proud but won his brand a spot on the cable show “The Chi.”

“They reached out to me two months ago,” he said. “They liked working with local talent.”

His brand Worship was born three years ago and is a tribute to relatives he’s lost to gun violence.

The concept has picked up so much popularity that GQ magazine included the brand in its pages.

Johnson is open about his story and even mentors others when he can. He thanks his entire family, but particularly his grandma who may have been instrumental in helping him thread the needle and made a difference in his life – as he builds a brand that he hopes has some staying power.

“Many young men are products of their environment. They may not have nothing else to turn to,” he said.

His grandmother still helps him with the sewing and stitching when she can.

More information on his website