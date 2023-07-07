CHICAGO — A group of young athletes representing teams founded on the city’s south side had an exciting day Friday as they celebrated their success with a college signing day.

Students who compete for a South Side traveling baseball program and cheer and dance team have received scholarships from colleges and universities across the country.

On Friday, they were surrounded by family and friends, along with Chicago Police Department interim superintendent Fred Waller as the colleges they will attend were announced.

20 young men who played for the show baseball team and one young lady who cheered for the Lady Wolves cheer and dance team proudly lined up on the Jackson Park football field for signing day.

Out of the 20 students, five students received full rides to the colleges they will be attending and several other students have earned partial baseball and academic scholarships.

Some of the schools the young athletes will be going to include the University of Miami Florida, Morehouse College in Georgia and Xavier University in Louisiana.

Coach Ernest Radcliff started the show baseball program7 years ago to give young people an opportunity to play baseball, keep them positively engaged in in the community and offer them a way to go to college.