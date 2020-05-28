YMCA of Metro Chicago unveils summer camp options

CHICAGO — The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago unveiled its summer camp programs Thursday.

It’s in-person traditional camp is scheduled to open in three phases on June 15, June 22 and July 6.

Families can also choose from 17 different online specialty camps.

Those who register for any camp can also take advantage of a new, free virtual pre-camp that starts on Monday. But, no overnight camps for kids this year.

The “Y” will enforce safety and social distancing measures, such as:

Facemasks required for all staff and guests Temperature checks for everyone entering our facilities Increased handwashing Enhanced cleaning protocols, including the frequent use of hospital-grade disinfectant on high touch objects, surfaces, and toys Overnight deep cleaning of our facilities Reduced group sizes to accommodate proper social distancing guidelines Activities that do not require close physical contact Consistent groups throughout the day and, as far as possible, from day to day during the week No family-style meals will be served to avoid congregating in large groups

For more information or to register, go to www.ymcachicago.org

