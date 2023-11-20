CHICAGO — Service on the CTA’s Yellow Line is still suspended Monday following Thursday’s derailment that injured 38 people.

According to police, a yellow line train was travelling south near the 7500 block of North Paulina Street when it collided with rail-mounted maintenance equipment in the Howard Rail Yard on the North Side.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said a preliminary investigation revealed that a design flaw in the CTA’s braking algorithm was likely to blame for the crash.

The train failed to properly account for the actual distance needed to come to a stop.

Two lawsuits have already been filed.