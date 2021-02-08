Yale grad student, Army vet with Chicago ties killed in shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Yale University graduate student, originally from Chicago, has died following a shooting in New Haven, Connecticut, according to police.

The search continues for 26-year-old Kevin Jiang’s killer.

Jiang, a second-year master’s student at the Yale School of the Environment, grew in Chicago. He was set to graduate in 2022. He was also an Army veteran.

Photo courtesy of WTNH via Yale University

Investigators are pursuing several leads, including the possibility that the shooting was the result of road rage. Authorities believe a black vehicle left the scene of the crime following a collision with Jiang’s vehicle.

According to police, Jiang was shot and killed a few blocks from Yale’s campus.

Jiang had recently become engaged to Zion Perry, who he met at a church retreat on Jan. 30, 2020. Jiang proposed exactly one year later.

“I can’t believe I got to know him for that incredible year,” Perry said. “He had a really big heart and always wanted the best for other people. He was involved in so many things! He was in the military. He was a tank driver. He did salsa dancing. He played the piano. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hiking. God gave him a really amazing life.”

Click here to read Nexstar-affiliate WTNH’s full report.