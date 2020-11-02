‘XO Marshmallow’ is world’s first marshmallow café

CHICAGO — As Halloween candy fades away in the coming days, a unique sweet spot in Rogers Park is offering a treat in countless different flavors and forms.

‘XO Marshallow’, located at 6977 North Sheridan Road, is the world’s first-ever marshmallow café. The store offers S’mores, unique flavors and full online ordering.

The store was co-founded by Lindzi Shanks and Kat Connor, two women who never saw something like XO Marshmallow on their career horizon. Lindzi has a Masters in Psychology, while Kat earned a Law degree.

XO Marshmallow picks up where Halloween left off, offering their own advent calendars with each day containing a different flavored Marshmallow in it. The store said they have already shipped 2,400 calendars, with only 400 remaining.

Perhaps the most unique offering of XO Marshmallow is geared toward those who like a cocktail or hot chocolate with their treats, offering different flavors of marshmallow cubes. Among the most notable, Chicago’s staple beverage ‘Malort.’

Online orders can be placed here, and all orders over $25 ship for free.