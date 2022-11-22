CHICAGO — After taking months off the air amid his cancer battle, Chicago radio legend Lin Brehmer is returning to the WXRT airwaves.

Back in July, Brehmer announced a medical sabbatical from his midday show to fight prostate cancer.

WXRT said Tuesday that Brehmer is returning next Monday at 10 a.m. He will continue with chemotherapy.

Brehmer started at WXRT in 1984 as music director and shifted over to host the morning show beginning in 1991.

WXRT listeners will surely be happy to hear his signature “it’s great to be alive” from their “best friend in the whole wide world.”