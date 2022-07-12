CHICAGO — Longtime Chicago radio legend Lin Brehmer is taking a leave of absence due to a cancer battle, he announced on Tuesday.

He posted a long message of WXRT’s twitter page, announcing that he has been fighting prostate cancer for several years and it has started to spread.

On Monday, he will take a sabbatical from his midday radio show, which he took over from Terri Hemmert after a long stint in the mornings, to start “a long period of chemotherapy.”

“I have the full support of my family and friends and WXRT to see me through this medical sabbatical. What can you do? Only this. Afford me the kindness you have always shown me. I will missing spending time with you every day, but hopefully, this too will pass and one day down the road, I will announce brightly on the airwaves of 93XRT,” It’s Friday. It’s Great to be Alive,” part of the statement reads.

Brehmer, a devoted Cubs fan in addition to a DJ, began his career at WXRT as music director in 1984. He shifted over to host the morning show in 1991.