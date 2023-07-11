CHICAGO – After serving more than 17 years in prison, Madeline Mendoza, whose wrongful conviction was vacated earlier this year, was granted a certificate of innocence on Tuesday.

The overturned double murder conviction of Mendoza was one of several cases linked to disgraced former Chicago police detectives Reynaldo Guevara and Ernest Halvorsen.

At least one of the officers who helped send Mendoza to prison remains on the city payroll and has now collected more than a million dollars.

“Justice has now prevailed,” said Mendoza, 31 years after she was falsely implicated in a 1992 double murder.

The then-17-year-old was sentenced to 35 years behind bars for allegedly setting up the shooting deaths of two men in Humboldt Park.

Months after a Cook County judge vacated the conviction, Tuesday saw the final step in clearing Mendoza’s name.

“I was 16 years old when this case happened. I didn’t have any knowledge, like I have now, so, of course, (I was) a scared 16-year-old girl – a mother – because I had a child,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza revealed that she spent time at three prisons while incarcerated.

“All this time, I’m labeled a no-good person and a murderer,” she said.

Guevera and another officer falsely implicated her. More than 40 convictions under Guevara’s watch have since been overturned. While he has never been charged with a crime, the disgraced officer has repeatedly pleaded the fifth when questioned about the accusations.

Guevera retired in 2005. In 2022, WGN Investigates found he recently left Chicago for Texas.

“Madeline pleaded guilty after one of her codefendants was sentenced to death and another codefendant was sentenced to life. Madeline pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 years,” her attorney, Joel Flaxman, said.

The city has spent millions of dollars defending lawsuits against Guevara and a handful of other detectives.

Despite her freedom and clearing her name, Mendoza called Tuesday’s development bittersweet.

“What about my mental state?” she asked. “What about my peace? What about the people that I’ve lost?”