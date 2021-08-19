Wrigley Field rededicated as National Historic Landmark to honor long renovation

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs rededicated Wrigley Field in a ceremony Thursday as the club unveiled its new team Hall of Fame.

The club unveiled a plaque marking Wrigley Field’s official designation as a National Historic Landmark.

“Everyone gathered here today has played an important role in saving Wrigley Field for the next generation of fans and today is about applauding those efforts and officially rededicating the ballpark,” radio announcer Pat Hughes said.

The team Hall of Fame will include 56 plaques; including National Hall of Fame members Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, Ryne Sandberg, Fergie Jenkins and Billy Williams.

A decade ago, the field was in bad shape with concrete crumbling and steel work swaying.

Gov. Pritzker joined the Ricketts family, Cubs’ executives and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for the ceremony.

“While I wish we could have gotten together last fall, at the project’s completion if there’s one thing Cubs fan really understands, it’s patience,” Pritzker said.

President Biden sent a letter calling Wrigley Field “an enduring moment to our Nation’s pastime.”

Here’s a letter from @POTUS calling Wrigley Field “an enduring monument to our Nation’s pastime” and describing the ballpark as “a great reminder of the possibility of our Nation.” @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/B5x9pme4Ah — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) August 19, 2021

Both owner Tom Ricketts and President of Business Operations Crane Kenney acknowledged that these have been tough days for the team — after trading away the Cubs’ core of World Series Champions for a bushel of prospects.

“We know our current play on the field is not what you expect or deserve,” Crane Kenney said.

Ricketts said he remains dedicated to rebuilding the team just as they have rebuilt the ballpark.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

The Cubs sit in fourth place in the NL Central with a record of 54-69.