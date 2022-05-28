CHICAGO — The annual wreath-laying ceremony in downtown Chicago for Memorial Day was held on Saturday, in an event to honor fallen soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined other elected officials in honoring those who died in combat.

“Memorial Day has had a deep meaning for families who’ve lost a loved on in service of our country,” Lightfoot said.

For families who attended, Memorial Day is not as much of a day of celebration, but a day of remembrance.

“No, it’s not fun and that’s the side that a lot of people miss I believe. I think the message is, I can’t really understand your pain, I haven’t lived it, but I understand you and the sacrifice your loved one gave,” John Shinevar said.