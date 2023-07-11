CHICAGO — A former employee of a well-known restaurant in Gold Coast is speaking out on what he said were unsanitary conditions for customers and workers at the establishment.

Matthew Cabrales, a former server at Hugo’s Frog Bar and Fish House, and his attorney held a media briefing Tuesday afternoon claiming he was wrongfully terminated from his job.

He said the official reason was for using his cellphone, but he claimed he was using it to document an issue he felt was compromising the health of employees and customers at Hugo’s.

Cabrales was let go from the restaurant shortly after recording what he and his attorney described as the restaurant kitchen being flooded with dirty water while the establishment was still open.

“It smelled like sewage as soon as you hit the back of the house,” Cabrales said. “The entire staff, even the bussers, were voicing their complaints to management, like what are we doing?”

They said wait staff would walk through the flooding in the kitchen to the dining room to serve food, with the flooding reaching as far as the bar in the restaurant, and producing a foul smell.

“As you can see on the video, active sewage [was] coming up,” Cabrales said. “It was horrible and we didn’t get a plumber out there until 8:30.”

After management learned of the videos, Cabrales’s attorneys said he was terminated.

A spokesperson for Gibson’s Restaurant Group (GRG) said it was a drain backup in the dishwashing area of the restaurant, which caused some puddling.

“These things happen in the restaurant business, which is why we regularly rod and jet our drains,” the spokesperson said.

Still, Cabrales disputes otherwise and said he took the video not to share publicly, but because he was nervous after voicing his concerns.

“I needed something to hold them accountable, so it wasn’t my word versus theirs,” Cabrales said.

Cabrales’s attorney, David Fish, said they recognize employers can limit cellphone use on the job, but the law supports an employee’s right to use a cellphone camera to record or document evidence if they believe there is an unsafe or unsanitary condition.

“It’s wrong for an employer to terminate somebody for utilizing a camera under such circumstances,” Fish said.

According to Fish, they have filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board in Chicago, asking them to conduct an investigation into the restaurant, and hospitality group that oversees it, in hopes of recovering lost wages and getting Cabrales his job back.

“The timing of this is horrible,” Fish said. “This is a busy season for Chicago restaurants.”

A spokesperson for GRG said it does not comment publicly about employee matters, but shared a statement with WGN that reads in part, “At no time was the health and safety of our customers or employees in danger. If there had been any risk, we wouldn’t hesitate to shut down, just like we voluntarily closed our patio to protect our employees and customers when the air quality in Chicago was hazardous.”