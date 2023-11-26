CHICAGO — Migrants are coping with the frigid temperatures and snow that swept across Chicagoland on Sunday as the city prepares to begin work on a winterized tent camp in Brighton Park on Monday and neighbors in the area continue to push back on the plans.

For several weeks, dozens of residents have shown up every day to voice their concerns and opposition to the city’s proposal to house migrants at the vacant property located near West 38th Street and South California Avenue.

While Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has not confirmed that the construction will begin on Monday, 12th Ward Alderwoman Julia Ramirez has and said residents in the area are disappointed.

“This is outrageous what they’re doing here,” Yuan Mo, a resident in the area, said.

For weeks, crews have been busy coming in and out of the property with bulldozers and other construction equipment while in the background, residents have pushed back against the plans, citing safety and environmental concerns.

“This is inhumane. I mean how can you put people sleeping on top of toxic land? And you tell me you’re going to put families there?” Mo said.

In a letter shared on social media late Saturday night, Alderwoman Ramirez informed residents of the mayor’s decision to have GardaWorld Federal Services move forward with construction plans at the site.

Ramirez expressed opposition to the plans and said she is concerned about the toxic metals present in the soil.

Both Ramirez and Brighton Park residents are demanding the results of environmental testing that was conducted at the property to be released.

“How could the city put migrants here knowing that this site has been contaminated? We urge the city to stop the construction immediately,” Brighton Park resident Michael Lee said.

As the winter weather settles in across Chicagoland, about 1,300 migrants are still living outside police stations and at O’Hare International Airport as they wait for shelter placement.

Several Brighton Park residents said they empathize with the asylum seekers, but are critical of city officials for their lack of transparency and ask that they come up with a better housing solution.

“When you think about all the things we allow to slide, this is another thing we just can’t allow this to happen,” resident Jacque Zuniga said. “We can’t allow this to slide, because we’re not the only community that this is going to affect.”

It is currently unclear when the base camp will be up and running, but under Mayor Johnson’s new rule, migrants will have a 60-day limit on shelter stays.

WGN-TV has reached out to the mayor’s office and the 12th ward alderwoman for comment, but is still waiting to hear back