CHICAGO — Reports from the Sun Times state that the city will turn a vacant Woodlawn elementary school into a temporary shelter for some of the nearly 4,000 migrants bussed to Chicago.

The shelter would be at the Old Wadsworth School in the 6600 block of South Ellis Street that has been empty for years. Although the Mayor’s office confirmed that the school is being considered, the deal is still developing and Mayor Lightfoot is facing sharp criticism.

“We are calling on the mayor to halt temporary shelter and community members are not ok with it,” said mayoral candidate Ja’mal Green in a press conference in front of the school.

Green like fellow mayoral candidate Willie Wilson criticize the way Lightfoot and her team have not been transparent about what was happening at the school.

Wilson also said in October Lightfoot stated to community members that the school would not be a shelter. A spokesperson for the mayor says that is not accurate.

The mayor just asked the state for $54 million to continue funding emergency services.

Ald. Jeanette Taylor told the Sun Times that she expects protests over the temporary shelter and will be standing right next to those demonstrating.

The Sun Times reports the school could house about 250 people.

The mayor’s office said other shelter sites are being considered but factors such as how many more migrants arrive in Chicago determines what happens next.