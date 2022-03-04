Women of city’s Water Management Department perform repairs on West Side

In honor of Women’s History Month, Chicago’s Department of Water Management had an all-women team performing repairs on the city’s West Side.
The city is hoping to highlight the great careers in trades available for women of all backgrounds.
by: Kevin DoellmanPosted: / Updated:
