CHICAGO — A woman’s body was pulled from Lake Michigan on the city’s South Side.

Police said officers in the marine unit responded to a call of a person in the water in the 4100 block of South Oakenwald around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

A woman, in her 30-40’s was discovered and pulled from the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

A death investigation is underway.