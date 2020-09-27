Woman’s body found in Chicago River on North Side; homicide investigation underway

CHICAGO – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the North Branch of the Chicago River early Sunday.

At around 12:15 a.m., two citizens discovered the body of a woman, who appeared to be in her 20s, in the river near the 3400 block of North Rockwell.

The body had multiple stab wounds to the neck and face. Police have opened a homicide investigation.

Area Three detectives are leading the investigation.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.