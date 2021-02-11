Woman with special needs reported missing on West Side

CHICAGO – Police are looking for a West Side woman with special needs who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

Fatima Mata Torres, 23, of the 1800 block of North Kedvale, was last seen Sunday at around 1 p.m.

Police said she has special needs and left on foot. She reportedly frequents Brighton Park, but usually stays within two blocks of home.

She may also frequent the 606 Trail.

Mata Torres was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with buttons down the front. It is worn over a hood with “AERO” on the front, long black shiny leisure pants with a green strip along the side. She also had blue boots on with white interior fluff and a white stripe around the bottom of the boot.

If you see her, call 911 or police at 312-746-6554.