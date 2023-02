CHICAGO — Police have reported a missing person alert for a 22-year-old woman who they say has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

According to police, Trinity Franklin was last seen near Saint Joseph Hospital near the 2900 North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Her hair was in a ponytail and she was wearing a light blue coat, carrying a grey purse/book bag.

Police urge public to call 911 if information is recovered.