Woman with MS worked hard through pandemic, authored new book to inspire others

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman didn’t let the pandemic slow her down.

Justine Fedak has spent the last 20 years balancing the side effects of multiple sclerosis. The neurological condition can impair everything from vision to mobility.

The last year added some tough obstacles for the million people that battle MS in the U.S. Many exercise routines took a back seat. MS patients feared a weakened immune system would make them more likely to catch the virus.

“It’s very important for people with MS to keep active and maintain their mobility and their level of function,” Northwestern Medicine Dr. Bruce Cohen said.

Fedak pushed herself to thrive during the last year by exercising and meditating. She said all her efforts worked.

“I didn’t used to feel my left leg. It was burning,” she said. “I don’t have those sensations currently. My hands are stronger.”

Fedak is now sharing her positive message with a younger following. She used her free time to collaborate on a children’s book. The “Magic Happy Chair” was released last month. She’s hoping the positive message – “forgiving the things that are harder to do and remembering the things you can do” – will catch on.

The “Magic Happy Chair” can be found through Balboa Press and Amazon.

The National MS Society is planning a virtual Walk on May 1st. For more information on MS you can visit www.nationalMSsociety.org