Woman walking dog attacked by coyote in Bolingbrook: police

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A woman was attacked by a coyote while walking her dog in Bolingbrook.

Police said the incident happened around 8:50 a.m. Sunday on the Lily Cache Creek Trail.

The woman was walking her dog along the trail west of Kings Road, north of Prairieview Boulevard and south of Trails End Lane, and southwest of the Lily Cache Sports Fields West, when a coyote nipped her feet and attempted to jump on her back, according to police.

The woman and her dog were not injured. The coyote appeared to be in poor physical condition.

Police say this is the first reported coyote attack against a person in Bolingbrook.

On Monday, a coyote and its den were located by animal control officers near the trail, according to police.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been contacted regarding this incident.

Informational signs will be posted in the area and Bolingbrook officers will be patrolling the park and adjacent trails where the incident occurred.