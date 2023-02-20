CHICAGO — A woman, believed to be in her 60s, is dead following a crash downtown involving a FedEx truck, according to Chicago first responders.

Just after 2:20 p.m., the FedEx truck, operated by a 31-year-old male, turned onto Wabash just as the woman was crossing the street at Roosevelt and Wabash, police said.

The woman, who was using the crosswalk, was struck and became pinned under the FedEx vehicle. She was rushed to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead, according to Chicago fire.

No word on if any citations were issued.

