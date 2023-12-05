CHICAGO — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday on the southbound Dan Ryan near 18th Street.

ISP said a minor crash occurred and the woman exited the involved vehicle — and was then struck by another vehicle not involved in the original accident.

All southbound lanes were shut down to traffic for several hours, but have reopened as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.