CHICAGO — A woman was hit and killed by a car in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the city’s South Side overnight.

Chicago police report that around 11 p.m. Thursday, a driver was heading southbound when a 25-year-old female walked into the street in the 10000 block of S. Halsted St.

The woman was hit and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she later died.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was not injured. The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.