Woman stabbed with own knife while defending herself at CTA Blue Line station

CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed multiple times in the face at a CTA train station Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Blue Line station in the 700 block of S. Cicero. A 36-year-old woman was approached by two men who punched her in the face.

The woman pulled out a knife and stabbed or cut one of the men during the attack, according to police. One of the men then gained control of the knife and stabbed the woman multiple times in the face.

She was transported in critical conditions to Mount Sinai Hospital, police say.

The men fled the scene on foot.

No one is in custody at this time. Area Four detectives are investigating.