Woman caught in crossfire while driving, man in critical condition after West Side shooting

CHICAGO — Chicago police say two people are in critical condition after a shooting on the West Side Sunday night.

According to preliminary reports, a 30-year-old woman was driving near Western Avenue and Adams Street when she was caught in a crossfire and shot in the head. She made it to a nearby Wendy’s, where they called for an ambulance and she was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a 22-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, and self-transported to Stroger Hospital where he is now in critical condition as well.

According to police statistics, 35 shootings have taken place across Chicago over the weekend, injuring 55 people and killing four.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.