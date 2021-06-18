Woman shot to death, man critical on Southwest Side; child was in car

CHICAGO — A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition following a shooting on the Southwest Side Friday afternoon. Authorities said a child was also in the car at the time.

Just before 3 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of 79th and Fairfield on the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered a 25-year-old woman shot to death with a wound to the head inside a white sedan.

A man, 29, was also shot in the back, hand and he suffered a graze wound to the head. He was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. Chicago fire said a child was in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for observation.

Police believe they were traveling westbound on 79th Street when a possible burgundy Dodge Durango drove up on the side of them. Several shots were fired at the vehicle, striking both the man and the woman.

The vehicle crashed into a median after the shooting, police said.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

