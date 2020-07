CHICAGO — Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight.

The shooting happened between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Monday on the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan between 47th Street and 55th Street.

Police said a woman was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

The southbound local lanes are closed between 47th to 55th as police investigate.

SB Dan Ryan Locals CLOSED 47th to 55th. Police investigating a possible shooting. pic.twitter.com/TnX9I3ZfSE — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 13, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for details.