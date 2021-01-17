Woman shot at Evanston IHOP in January 9 shooting spree has died

Chicago and Evanston police investigate the scene of a shooting outside an IHOP restaurant in Evanston, Ill., Saturday night, Jan. 9, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

EVANSTON, Ill. — A 61-year-old woman who was shot while being held hostage in an Evanston IHOP during a deadly shooting spree that killed four others including the gunman has died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Marta Torres was taken hostage in the IHOP in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue in Evanston when she sustained a gunshot wound to the neck, according to Evanston police.

Torres was hospitalized in critical condition despite reports that she had died shortly following the shooting. She remained hospitalized before succumbing to her injuries Saturday evening.