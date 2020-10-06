Person of interest questioned after woman found shot, stabbed on NW Side

CHICAGO — A woman is dead after being shot and stabbed multiple times inside a home on the city’s Northwest Side.

The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of North Newland in the Big Oaks neighborhood.

Police say the 41-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds and a gunshot wound to the mouth. She was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

Two knives and a gun were recovered from the scene.

Police are questioning a person of interest. No word on the relationship between the person and the victim.