Woman critical after apartment fire in Englewood

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after an apartment fire in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the fire broke out around 1 a.m. Wednesday in a second-floor apartment on the 500 block of West 72nd Street.

A 32-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition for smoke inhalation.

A family of five is displaced due to the fact that they live underneath the apartment where the fire started.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

