Woman-owned business on North Side offers sustainable, conscious products from artists worldwide

CHICAGO — With lots of places to shop around Chicago, shopping at a place that does good and supports artists from around the world just makes sense.

At ‘Embellish Chicago’ in the city’s North Center neighborhood, there’s a mission and a meaning behind the wide variety of products inside.

The woman-owned business looks to stay socially conscious and sustainable, forming strong collaborations with artists.

Among them is Chicago designer Abby Alley, who created a necklace sold at the store. Alley designs jewelry and handbags and partnered with Embellish owner Carrie Bowers on the design.

The necklaces are designed here and then made by artisans in Africa. They’re all fair trade, ensuring better wages and working environments for those making them.

A method ensuring that the success makes it to their communities as well.

“The community is really into supporting small businesses. I felt a lot of love throughout COVID-19,” Bowers said.