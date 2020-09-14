Man killed, teen and 2 others wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man is dead and three others wounded, including a teen, after a shooting in Englewood Sunday evening.

According to police, a group was on a porch on the 6100 block of South Throop Street around 4 p.m. Sunday when two people exited a vehicle and opened fire in their direction.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, while a 17-year-old boy, 60-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were all wounded and taken to area hospitals in good condition.

Rochelle Henley said she was enjoying a quiet Sunday at home — until shots rang out.

“I live on the second floor, his mother lives on the first floor,” Henley said. “I ran out, ran across the street, and I saw him on the porch over there laying on his stomach not moving; blood was coming from everywhere.”

That person on the ground was her nephew, Jerome Hawkins. Henley said he wasn’t mixed up in anything he shouldn’t have been, and was simply hanging outside with his family when his life was snuffed out.

“He was crossing the street to get a pop from his uncle and he got caught in the crossfire,” Henley said.

Another victim is Henley’s 17-year-old great-nephew, who was shot in the side but is in good condition. Police said no suspects are in custody.

Earlier in the day, a woman suffered a graze wound to the head in what police are calling a brazen and reckless shooting Sunday morning in West Rogers Park.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman said she was in a vehicle on the 6200 block of North California Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday when someone opened fire.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the head and drove to Cook County Hospital. Multiple buildings and vehicles were also struck, including a nearby firehouse and nursing home.

Police are also looking for the shooter who killed a woman Saturday night in the south Austin neighborhood.

A 33-year-old woman was found dead on the 500 block of north Pine Avenue near Levin Park, police said, with a gunshot wounded to the head a few blocks from the location of another south Austin shooting where two people were killed and four more injured.

From Friday evening through Sunday night there have been 27 shootings in Chicago, leaving 42 victims wounded and nine people dead.