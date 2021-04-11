Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Eisenhower Expressway ramp

CHICAGO — A woman was killed in a wrong-way crash on an Eisenhower Expressway exit ramp at Austin Boulevard early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said a 22-year-old man was driving a red Dodge pickup truck on the 600 block of South Austin Boulevard just after 3:35 a.m. and merged eastbound onto the off ramp exit from the Eisenhower Expressway in the wrong direction.

The man struck the driver side of a white Kia Soul that was being driven westbound up the off ramp by an unidentified woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old man sustained minor injuries and was listed in stable condition prior to transport to a local hospital.

He has been placed in custody and citations are pending. The crash remains under investigation.