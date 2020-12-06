Woman killed in North Chicago shooting

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A 47-year-old woman is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in North Chicago.

Police said the woman was sitting in the passenger’s seat with a male acquaintance parked in a car on the 1500 block of Lincoln Street, a one-way road for southbound traffic.

According to police, another car drove past them and parked directly in front of them. A person inside that car revealed a gun and opened fire several times at the victim’s vehicle. The woman was struck by gunfire and the man in the driver’s seat was not. The car then fled the scene.

The man in the driver’s seat drove directly to the North Chicago Police and Fire Department to seek aid for the woman. The woman was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the station.

An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, December 8.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call North Chicago police at 847-596-8700 or to leave an anonymous tip at Lake County Crime Stoppers’ website.