LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening in Lincolnwood, according to police.

Police said the crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Touhy Avenue and McCormick Boulevard, in which a newer Hyundai Santa Fe struck the woman crossing the street. The woman struck was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 847-673-2167.

