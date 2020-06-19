Woman killed in hit-and-run on Edens Expressway

SKOKIE, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on the Edens Expressway.

The incident happened just after midnight Friday near Old Orchard. Police said a woman was on the southbound Edens, when a passing vehicle struck her.

According to police, the driver did not stop.

The medical examiner has identified the woman as 53-year-old Marisa Giuliana Moura-Srivatava.

It is unclear why the woman was on the highway. Her family told police there’s no indication that she was suicidal.

Part of the Edens was closed for about two hours, but has reopened.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.