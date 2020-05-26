Woman killed in hit-and-run by stolen vehicle; police seek driver

CHICAGO — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a woman Monday in the Loop. Police believe the vehicle responsible is one of two cars that was stolen earlier in the day from the North Side.

According to police, the woman was walking in the 600 block of South Canal Street around 1 p.m when she was struck by a vehicle that fled northbound on Canal Street.

Police said the vehicle is a Ford Escape, purple or blue in color and has front end damage.

Police believe that vehicle was one of two cars stolen earlier Monday by a group of three males.

According to police, the Ford Escape was stolen around 9:30 a.m. in Lakeview. Police said a woman left her vehicle running when she entered the 7-Eleven on Belmont and Racine avenuea. She told police when she was leaving the store three male pulled up in a gray Nissan Versa. One of the males got into the Ford Escape and fled.

Police said the Nissan had been stolen from the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue around 8 a.m. The owner of the Nissan told police he believes at least one of the males was a teenager.

First reported by CWB Chicago, the crimes may be connected to a group of teens and pre-teens caught recently stealing cars in Wrigley.

Police continue to investigate. A detailed description of the males has not yet been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (312) 745-4521.

