CHICAGO – Chicago fire says a woman in her 60s died in an apartment building fire in Arcadia Terrace Wednesday morning.

Officials say it happened in the 5600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue. Responding fire crews found the woman during a search of the building just before 11 a.m.

The fire is still under investigation.

5649 n Washtenaw a woman in her 60's was found deceased during a search of the building as crews worked the fire. No cause on the fire yet. CFD OFI is working the scene. Fire reported at about 10:50 this morning. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 3, 2021