Woman killed, firefighter injured in Sauk Village house fire

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — An elderly woman was killed and a firefighter was injured in a house fire in Sauk Village Sunday night, according to local fire officials.

Fire officials said first responders arrived at the scene of a house fire in the 3100 block of 223rd Street just after 8:45 p.m. when an occupant of the residence was outside of the residence and informed fire crews that his wife was still trapped inside.

Fire personnel began to make entry, but fire command made the difficult decision to evacuate shortly thereafter. The rapid spread of the fire lead to the death of one elderly woman.

One firefighter experienced a minor injury from a small explosion and was transported to a local hospital where he was later treated and released.