Chicago police are looking for a hit and run driver that killed a woman. The woman, believed to have been standing on Hubbard Street, just East of State. The incident believed to have happened just after 10 P.M. when the woman was hit by a silver Ford Explorer and dragged a half block. The driver did not stop to check on her, the woman died at the scene.

Police tried to stop the fleeing driver, they hope surveillance will help them find the driver.