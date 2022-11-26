CHICAGO — A woman was killed and a boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Jeffery Manor neighborhood Friday night.
The 42-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy were walking through a parking lot at the 2300 block of East 100th Street around 8:24 p.m. in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood when a black SUV approached them and an unknown individual fired shots at them.
The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported to the University of Chicago medical Center in critical condition. She was pronounced dead a short time after.
The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to Comers Children’s Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody and police are investigating the incident.