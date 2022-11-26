All of the sickened individuals were said to be in stable condition, reports indicate. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A woman was killed and a boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Jeffery Manor neighborhood Friday night.

The 42-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy were walking through a parking lot at the 2300 block of East 100th Street around 8:24 p.m. in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood when a black SUV approached them and an unknown individual fired shots at them.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported to the University of Chicago medical Center in critical condition. She was pronounced dead a short time after.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to Comers Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and police are investigating the incident.