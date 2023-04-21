CHICAGO — A woman who fell out of an open-air Jeep Wrangler onto the Dan Ryan last Friday was not wearing a seat belt, according to Illinois State Police.

The accident happened April 14 around 5 a.m. on southbound I-94 at 28th Street.

ISP said the woman was not wearing a seat belt and was driving the Jeep, which did not have doors on it at the time, when she fell on the roadway. She was then struck by two vehicles.

The driverless Jeep then ran off the roadway and struck a concrete median barrier, according to ISP.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has been identified as 38-year-old Rosia Mitchell, an assistant principal at Brookwood Junior High School in Glenwood.