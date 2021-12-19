Woman killed after crashing into CTA bus on South Side

CHICAGO — A young woman was killed early Sunday morning after crashing her vehicle into a CTA bus in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the woman, believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was traveling southbound in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. when she struck the rear of a CTA bus that was stopped at a bus stop.

The woman sustained trauma to the head and body and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The CTA bus was only occupied by the driver, a 43-year-old man who complained of back pain. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.